FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

Allianz has become the no.1 insurer in the Interbrand Best Global Brands 2019 Rankings, released October 17, 2019 with the Allianz brand value increasing from $10.8 billion in 2018 to $12.1billion. The report examines the world’s most successful brands through the lens of Iconic Moves, focusing on the end of a traditional approach to brand positioning and industry leaders’ navigation of the rapid ongoing change among consumers and competitive landscapes.

"As Allianz, we are proud to become the number one insurance brand – a sign of our strategy and transformation in action. The headline of our strategy is Simplicity Wins. Our increased brand value reflects a more relevant , consistent, global brand, transforming to fewer, intuitive products and services and rebalancing the business to high demand and profitability areas," said Serge Raffard, Group Strategy, Marketing, Distribution Officer, Allianz SE.

Raffard added, "This is just the start. We continue to strive to outperform not only the industry, but top global brands in enabling our customers to move on and up. This is a key element to create the pull for our products and services. At the same time, we need the highest net promoter score to ensure our customers get the best experience".

The global brand value ranking by Interbrand is based on an analysis of the financial performance of the company’s branded products or services, the role of the brand in customers’ purchase decision and the brand’s competitive strength. Allianz has been participating in the ranking from 2007.