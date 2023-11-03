Clientèle extends lifeline to AIG funeral policyholders

Clientèle Limited has announced that after AIG South Africa’s decision to withdraw from the funeral cover market, it would offer existing AIG funeral policyholders an equivalent level of funeral cover at the same price point, with no new waiting periods. In a statement, Clientele said recognising the vital role of insurance for all South Africans, it has taken immediate action to address the situation faced by AIG South Africa funeral policyholders, who are on the verge of being left uninsured from January 31, 2024.

Clientèle Limited managing director Basil Reekie said: “We recognise the unfortunate predicament policyholders are faced with, as the termination of AIG policies will render them without any cover.” This decision comes in response to the recent announcement by the American International Group (AIG), a prominent player in the insurance industry, regarding its withdrawal from the South African funeral cover market, Clientèle said. “Starting at midnight on January 31, 2024, AIG South Africa’s funeral policyholders will find themselves without their funeral policies. Acknowledging the hardship and vulnerability this situation poses for policyholders, particularly given the common six-month waiting period associated with funeral policies,” the group said.