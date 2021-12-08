Did you know that you can be insured against cybercrime?

Cybercrime numbers are on the up, and South Africans are not immune from this growing threat. Some of the statistics are frightening. Banking app losses increased by more than 88% last year to an average loss of R14 253 per transaction. Online banking losses increased by more than 44% last year to an average loss of R32 298 per transaction and nine malware attacks occur every second in South Africa.

“The increasing prevalence of cybercrime warrants appropriate insurance cover so that consumers have a level of peace of mind that, should they be affected, they have a safeguard,” says Jonathan Lindeque, head of business and personal insurance at GIB Group, which is now offering personal cyber insurance providing broad coverage specifically tailored for the South African market. Cybercrimes include theft of funds resulting from hacking of a bank account (South African Android mobile phones were the second most targeted in the world for banking malware), payment cards or mobile wallet; identity theft; cyber extortion; network security liability resulting from a cyber incident on computer systems, which causes harm to third party systems and data; privacy and data breaches and cyberbullying. Lindeque says the growth of cyberbullying among children is hugely worrying, and approximately 58% of victims do not tell a parent or teacher. Cyberbullying can result in anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, or feelings of worthlessness.

“We have included a trauma benefit for cyberbullying as a direct result of the cyberbullying, cyber stalking or the publication of harmful material. The treatment of emotional trauma by a licenced professional is often required but victims don’t always have the financial resources to pay directly for therapy and it isn’t always covered by medical aid,” he says. Additional costs as a direct result of cyberbullying may include additional costs for school fees, school uniforms and educational material should it be established by a licensed physician or psychologist that a child needs to be placed in an alternate school. Identity theft is also a significant issue. Someone’s identity is stolen every two seconds.