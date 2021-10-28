FSCA warns against these unlicensed funeral policy providers

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against doing business with several funeral services providers that are offering funeral policies without the authority under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act to do so and that do not comply with the Long-term Insurance Act:

• Alfa [sic] and Omega Funeral Services, situated in Benoni, Gauteng. This company offers funeral policy products to members of the public, who pay premiums directly to Alfa and Omega. The FSCA also warns the public that it is possible to confuse Alfa and Omega Funeral with Alpha and Omega (Pty) Ltd, an authorised provider.