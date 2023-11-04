Insuring property portfolio needs careful consideration

Are you thinking of buying a property? It is a big investment and needs careful consideration. Once the finance is approved for your dream home, you need to be able to keep it safe along with the belongings housed within it as well.

If you do take the fiscal plunge and have taken up that bond or home loan, you need to consider the options available to you for buildings insurance, which provides comprehensive homeowners coverage including loss or damage to buildings caused by fire, explosion, acts of nature, impact, and theft.

It is important to insure your building for its replacement value. This is the cost of rebuilding or repairing the building with new materials. Should you insure the building for an amount less than its replacement value, at the claim stage you will be paid an amount proportionate to the insured amount upon validation of the claim, meaning there will be a shortfall should you have been under insured. In South Africa, in the current economic environment, building is usually more expensive than buying a new home on a like-for-like basis. Therefore, using the market value as an approximation for rebuilding cost is almost always too little.

Buildings insurance options include comprehensive homeowners cover for loss or damage to buildings caused by fire, explosion, acts of nature, impact, and theft. In addition, building cover includes the cost of hiring security guards to prevent further damage following an insured event, as well as compensation for amounts owed to local authorities for loss of water due to leaking pipes, for example. Something that is sometimes overlooked is that the cover also extends to the bursting of geysers or water heaters. Since geysers do not last forever, this is a very useful benefit to have.