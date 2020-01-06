Supplied

Child injuries spike during summer. Prof. Sebastian van As, Head of Trauma Unit, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, says motor vehicle accidents, drownings, burns and falls are the most common reasons children end up in hospital over the holidays, adding that 80% of trauma cases are linked to road accidents where children were not properly strapped in. So small yet crucial interventions like a seatbelt can save little ones´ lives. Dr Marion Morkel, Chief Medical Officer at Sanlam, says the most common kinds of injury claims Sanlam receives for its Child Illness and Injury Benefit over the holidays are for near-drownings, vehicle crashes and major burns.

She adds, “The costs of these curveballs can be extensive – from extended hospital stays to rehabilitation and counselling. Netcare gives an estimated daily average of R20 796 for specialised intensive care (including paediatric care), which excludes treatment and medical care. A child illness and injury benefit complements existing cover to provide additional financial relief for these less obvious expenses and shortfalls.”

Dr Morkel and Pumla Mtambeka, Home Safety Project Specialist at ChildSafe South Africa, have put together a guide to help you mitigate injury risks at home and in public spaces.

Make the Home Extra Safe this Holiday