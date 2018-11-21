CAPE TOWN - Financial insurance company, Momentum, has decided to add a new clause in its life insurance policies after a week of public outrage.





The company now says that it will pay out life insurance claims to the families of victims of a violent crime.





This is irrespective of their medical history.





The company said that they had decided to make the new policy change and this will be applied to all current and future life insurance policies.





Moreover, it will be applied retroactively.





“It’s clear from market reaction over the last two days that under certain circumstances, current industry practice creates the impression that insurers are looking for a reason not to pay a claim. Momentum is in the business of paying claims, and we have therefore taken the criticisms to heart,” Momentum said.





“We have created a solution that will pay an amount equal to the death benefit (limited to a maximum of R3 million) in the case of violent crime, regardless of previous medical history.”





The company said that the payouts will be fully funded from Momentum’s profits and not from client premiums.





It should also be noted that the payout will be given if death was a result of a violent crime.





Momentum said that it is not an addition to the normal death benefit and the company still has the right to deny or reject any claim they deem is fraudulent.



