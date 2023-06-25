Power surge insurance claims skyrocketed by 80%

South Africans are feeling the impact of continued load shedding and it extends far further than inconvenience and delays. It hits them, and South African insurers right in the wallet. According to insurer, Dialdirect, there has been an 80% increase in power surge claims in 2022/2023 when compared to the 3 years prior. This coincides with a 970% GWH (gigawatt hours) increase in load shedding for the same period.

Most South Africans are still in the dark about whether they’ll be covered for damages caused by power surges. According to Anneli Retief, Head of Dialdirect Insurance: “While grid failure was never stipulated as an insured event and has never featured in policy terms and conditions, load-shedding related power surge damage is still a grey area. Some insurers have capped power surge payouts, some say ‘we’ve got you covered, but at a higher cost’ and some will cover some power surge-related damage but not all. It’s confusing.” Dialdirect says that the electricity crisis is beyond consumers’ control, and they shouldn’t be penalised for it and has launched a combo deal specifically designed to protect South Africans from power surge-related damage and solar system crime which is an emerging trend.