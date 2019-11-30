Ron McLaren and Deanne Wood. Photography by Jeremy Glyn for OSTI in November 2019

The insurance industry will have a single Ombudsman from 1 January 2020. He is retired Judge, Mr Justice Ron McLaren, who brings with him a wealth of judicial experience and knowledge in dealing with and resolving insurance disputes. As from 1 January 2020, the short-term (non-life) and long-term (life) insurance industries will have a single Ombudsman when retired Judge McLaren, the current Ombudsman for Long-term Insurance, in addition takes over the adjudicative role in the office of the Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance. Deanne Wood, the current Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance, will be leaving the office on 31 December 2019. Edite Teixeira-Mckinon has been appointed by the Board of the office of the Short-term Insurance Ombudsman as Chief Executive Officer of the office of the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance and will head up all operations.

For some time, National Treasury has advocated a self-rationalisation process for the four statutorily recognised voluntary financial services ombudsman schemes, namely long-term insurance, short-term insurance, banking and credit.

Against the backdrop of changes in the policy and insurance environment, the Boards of both insurance ombudsman schemes made an in-principle decision to enter into a shared services agreement and have a single Ombudsman for the adjudication of both short-term and long-term insurance complaints.

The office of the Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance and the office of the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance will remain in existence and continue to operate separately within their current defined jurisdictions.