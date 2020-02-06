Manisha Chiman, the executive head: liability underwriting at SHA Risk Specialists, said personal injury claims were increasing in severity with each passing year.
“Looking at SHA’s own statistics, the average intimated values for personal injury (slip-and-trip) claims have risen from R172600 to R270690 between 2016 and 2018. This essentially means that the value of claims by individuals who sustained injuries on an insured’s property, grew by over 56percent in a space of two years.”
Chiman said one of the main reasons for this rising litigation risk was that the public has become more aware of their rights in personal injury cases.
“In addition, claims for pain and suffering are becoming progressively larger and are often inflated, while claims for future loss of earnings tend to be exaggerated.”