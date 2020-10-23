Underinsured South Africans dice with disaster

Millions of South Africans – especially those under 40 – are living on the edge, at risk of losing their incomes, quality of life and even their homes, as a result of being chronically underinsured in the areas of life and disability insurance.

The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)’s most recent Life and Disability Insurance Gap Study showed that earners younger than 39 years face an average insurance shortfall of R1.4 million for life cover and R1.5 million for disability. However, industry figures show that more than two-thirds of all salary earners will experience at least one disability in their working lives that will prevent them from earning an income, either temporarily or permanently.

Bani Schmidt Sales and Marketing Executive at Stangen Life Insurance said few South Africans saw their earning power as one of their greatest financial assets, which they should insure in the same way that they do their homes and cars.

“Disability insurance provides an income to people who are unable to work due to an accident or illness. If illness or injury stopped you from working for an extended period, would you be able to survive on savings or sick leave alone? Without your income, would you be able to pay everyday expenses like your bond, rent, groceries or school fees, and take care of your family and financial commitments? If the answer is ‘no’, you should be looking at some form of disability insurance,” said Schmidt.

There are three main reasons why South Africans are under-insured, says Schmidt: