All the Raging Bull Certificate and Award winners

Here are the Raging Bull Certificate and Award winners for performance to the end of 2021. MANAGER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

South African Manager of the Year (Raging Bull Trophy) Ninety One South African Manager of the Year – 2nd Place (certificate)

MI-PLAN South African Manager of the Year – 3rd Place (certificate) Coronation Fund Managers

Offshore Manager of the Year (Raging Bull Trophy) Melville Douglas RAGING BULL AWARDS (trophies)

FOR STRAIGHT PERFORMANCE OVER THREE YEARS Best South African Equity General Fund Counterpoint SCI Value Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Fund Absa Bond Fund Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund

Sygnia FAANG Plus Equity Fund Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund Baillie Gifford Worldwide Long Term Global Growth Fund

FOR RISK-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE OVER FIVE YEARS Best South African Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis Counterpoint SCI Value Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis Gryphon Prudential Fund Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis Sarasin IE Multi Asset Strategic Fund

RAGING BULL CERTIFICATES FOR STRAIGHT PERFORMANCE OVER THREE YEARS

Best South African Equity Resources Fund Sanlam Investment Management Resources Fund Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-Cap Fund

Coronation Smaller Companies Fund Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund Centaur BCI Flexible Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund Absa Smart Alpha Defensive Fund Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund

Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund Emperor IP Balanced Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund Saffron SCI Active Bond Fund Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund

Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund Absa Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund Harvard House BCI Property Fund Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

PSG Wealth Global Flexible Feeder Fund Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund Naviga BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Europe Equity General Fund STANLIB European Equity Fund Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore United States Equity General Fund

Franklin US Opportunities Fund Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Far East Equity General Fund Schroder International Selection Fund All China

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund Allan Gray Africa Bond Fund Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Real Estate General Fund

Reitway Enhanced Global Property Fund FOR RISK-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE OVER FIVE YEARS Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis Gryphon Prudential Fund Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis PSG Income Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis Absa Bond Fund Best South African Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

Harvard House BCI Property Fund Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis M&G Global Inflation Plus Feeder Fund Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset High Equity Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis

STANLIB Global Balanced Feeder Fund Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis MI-PLAN IP Global Macro Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis Reitway BCI Global Property Feeder Fund Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund on a Risk-Adjusted Basis