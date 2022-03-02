FINANCE FOR HIPPIES PODCAST: Easy investing with EasyEquities

EasyEquities aims to disrupt and remove the barriers to entry in local and international stock markets, making the purchase of shares easy, cheap and available to as many people as possible.

Finance for Hippies invited the brand manager of EasyEquities, Standwa Nongauza, to tell us who they are and how they are serving the market with their share trading platform.

Standwa clarifies some misconceptions people have regarding EasyEquities, that it is not a coaching platform for trading but a platform to help people to invest easier.

We highlight the risks involved in trading your own personal and the benefits provided by EasyEquities' wide variety of instruments and shares one can invest in. Its mission is to reduce tricky tech, jargon or complex functionality.

We’ve kept things super simple so that your experience is quick, intuitive and fun. Lastly, Nongauza also explains the use of leverage and how it helps the smaller investors be able to afford shares that would ordinarily be out of their reach. The ease of use and mobile app provides the user with live updates on their portfolio wherever they are.