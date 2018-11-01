An apartment at the Renishaw Hills mature lifestyle village. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - When considering retirement options, downsizing is normally accepted as part of the deal, but so often retiring to an apartment is overlooked and for all the wrong reasons. "We have noted a lot of interest in our planned apartment offerings at Renishaw Hills" said Phil Barker, managing director of Renishaw Property Developments, developers of Renishaw Hills, a mature lifestyle development on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Barker added that the convenience of apartment living with the extra benefit of a quality estate-based lifestyle makes them really desirable.

Here are 5 reasons to consider investing in an apartment for retirement.

1. Affordability

The compact nature of an apartment means a lower price tag as well as fewer expenses related to maintenance and cleaning. Also, the spacious apartment design maximises on natural light, encouraging the through-flow of sea breezes which mitigates the need for artificial cooling and lighting, further saving on costs.

2. Lock-up-and-go

Retirement is a time to travel, explore new places and try new things. Apartment living gives retirees a secure, easy, lock-up-and-go option that allows them required freedom for a carefree lifestyle.

3. Security

The apartment complex is secured through the state-of-the-art estate security. This includes 24-hour surveillance and perimeter patrols as well as electrified fencing and emergency reaction. The close proximity of neighbours is also a strong deterrent for any criminal activity.

4. Community living

Residents are surrounded by other retirees, many of whom will have similar interests, and this creates a welcoming sense of community.

5. Use of facilities

Renishaw Hills’ lifestyle village has a wealth of communal facilities which are available for use by all residents. These include various sports’ facilities like pool, gym, walking and cycling trails as well as a coffee station, bar, library and post office, among many others. This means no maintenance or costs related to membership.

