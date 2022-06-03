FSCA investigates Regenesis Markets after clients complain they can’t withdraw funds

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is conducting an investigation into the online trading platform Regenesis Markets, based in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Regenesis Markets is an authorised financial services provider with FSP number 49977. On its website the company markets itself as “a provider of online trading products ranging from contracts for difference (CFDs), single stocks future [sic], indices, local and international cash, commodities, and exchange traded funds (ETFs), using innovative trading technology, MT4 Trading Platform and ProTrader Technology. We have offices in South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Kenya and Malta.”