DURBAN - Construction has commenced at the much anticipated Kerzner Estate, the most exclusive estate on the Atlantic Seaboard. Ross Levin, Director of Seeff Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl said this is a real show of confidence in the property market here.

Blackland Construction have moved onto site to start construction of the first houses which are expected to be ready for hand-over by mid-2020. All infrastructure and services are already in place, and the gym and top class security systems will be ready before the first house is handed over, he says.

Three of the initial eight houses have sold at record prices of R30.5m to R37 million. As part of this benchmark development and in keeping with Sol Kerzner’s vision of always innovating and stretching the limits of possibility, six top architectural firms are working on the designs, the first houses being designed by ARRCC, Metropolis Architects, and Fabian Make Architects.

There has been strong interest both locally and the international market with two of the properties sold to buyers from Germany and the UK. Aside from own-use, Levin said that the estate is ideal for second home buyers. It offers an exclusive address with ease of access.

The 10 hectare Kerzner Estate, located high on Leeukoppie, just off Victoria Road offers breath taking vistas with stunning views towards Chapman's Peak, the bay, valley and mountains. There are 48 plots of around 1500sqm each and a choice of super luxury designer homes, each uniquely tailored to the individual site and incorporate greening and natural building materials.

House sizes range from 374sqm - 738sqm with a choice of number of bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. Additional features include air conditioning, fireplaces in the living areas, EuroCasa Kitchens with Miele Appliances, stone and wooden flooring, top quality bathrooms, double glazing, swimming pools, provision for grey and rain water harvesting and landscaping allowances.

While the Kerzners have given the go-ahead for further designs, purchasers do have the option of choosing a plot, along with their preferred architect, and can custom design their own house with the peace of mind of having Kerzner overseeing and managing the process to the highest international standards. Plot prices start from R3.7 million.

Property owners will be able to access a host of world-class Kerzner Hospitality Services as well as top class security and the fitness centre. As part of the estate, the indigenous vegetation will be restored with fynbos replacing all alien pine trees.

Would you buy a property on the new Sol Kerzner development? — Personal Finance (@persfinza) February 6, 2019

PERSONAL FINANCE