IOL MONEY: Investing for sustainability

Companies often ignore wider, longer-term negative consequences of their activities because they are so focused on short-term profits. They can’t continue doing that. The global investment community is demanding change, consumers are demanding it and regulators are enforcing it. Importantly, executives themselves are waking up to the fact that being socially and environmentally responsible and doing business on a more sustainable, long-term basis is actually good for the bottom line.

In the December 2021 edition of the free IOL MONEY digital magazine, you can read all about how the ESG movement (investment according to environmental, social and governance criteria) is changing the world for the better, and what you can do as an investor and consumer to support it.