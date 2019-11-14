The portfolio invests in companies contained in the MSCI World Islamic Index, which is also the portfolio’s benchmark.
Momentum Securities will ensure that all dividends, interest and management fees are included within this single instrument listed on the JSE.
“At Momentum Securities, we select companies and analyse them both in isolation and in context of the macro environment in which they operate, enabling our investment teams to determine what value to place on securities’ growth potential. This investment process assists us in finding stocks that trade below their intrinsic value, generate more reliable cash flows, and, ultimately, provides us with a competitively performing portfolio,” says Strydom.