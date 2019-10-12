Thanks to the availability of sophisticated technology solutions at affordable rates, Africa can more effectively address some of the key challenges that have proved to be both its biggest bugbear and greatest opportunity.
Things such as infrastructure development, better education and improved healthcare are made possible thanks to enhanced bandwidth, the ubiquity of mobile devices, and the arrival of multinational data centres in South Africa that bring access to artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented reality.
According to the African Development Bank, the continent’s general economic performance continues to improve. Gross domestic product (GDP) reached about 3.5percent last year, up from 2.1 percent in 2016.
GDP growth is projected to accelerate to 4 percent this year and 4.1 percent next year.