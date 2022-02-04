Outstanding performance sees SIM Resources Fund win at the 2022 Raging Bull Awards

The SIM Resources Fund won the best South African Equity Resources Fund at the 2022 Raging Bull Awards on February 1. Managed by Andrew Snowdowne, the fund delivered an exceptional return of 29.8% over a five-year period. It holds Anglo American (12%), Sasol (9%), Implats (9%), Northam (8%), Glencore (8%) and Anglo Platinum (7%).

“Passion and consistency contributed strongly to the fund's success,” days Snowdowne. “The award reminds us that diligent and thoughtful work pays off. While this is only my fourth year of active fund management, I have analysed the resources sector for over two decades. It is an honour to be recognised within a sector I am passionate about and to know that our team is doing the best we can to enrich others.” The star fund manager joined Sanlam Investments (SI) in 2017 and has more than 22 years experience in the field. CEO Nersan Naidoo says the Raging Bull is a testament to the fund team's unwavering commitment to delivering capital growth and moderate income return over the medium to long term. “Andrew and his team can be commended for this outstanding achievement,” says Naidoo.

Sanlam Investments is one of South Africa’s largest asset managers, with assets under management of more than R540 billion. It is also one of the country’s most diversified managers, offering the full spectrum of investment services and products, from ETFs and unit trusts to alternatives. Sanlam Investments aims to be more than just an asset manager; it strives to be an agent for change and to bring financial independence to all South Africans by boosting financial literacy, investing in job creation, reducing its carbon footprint and helping clients retire with dignity. Partnerships with Robeco and Climate Fund Managers are contributing to its journey towards delivering long-term sustainability for local and international investors as well as future generations through investments. Sanlam Investments believes that South Africa requires a just transition to clean energy when it comes to fossil fuels. If the country transitions too rapidly to green energy, it risks job losses and declining social inclusion. The business is hard at work to affect a just transition through its investment processes.