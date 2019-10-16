With passive equity funds threatening to take over their active peers in the US, and active managers struggling to outperform the market over recent years, you may be tempted to start switching into passive investments.
However, as the global economy potentially heads into more volatile conditions, it needs to be asked whether now would be the correct time to do so.
Passive investing vehicles, be they index-tracking funds or their more complicated cousins, exchange traded funds (ETFs), divorce investing from economic and company fundamentals.
Driven largely by computer trading systems, passive investments pay no attention to individual stocks in an index and the fundamentals driving their prices.
Strong bull markets offer the perfect conditions for passive funds to perform well. Until the end of last year, US markets had enjoyed a 10-year bull run. It’s not surprising that this period saw a massive increase in the passive investing industry.
In the UK, funds invested in passive equity funds have grown by more than 700 percent since 2008.