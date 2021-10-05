Property syndication advisers’ appeals against ombud decisions dismissed by tribunal

The Financial Services Tribunal has dismissed appeals against several determinations issued by the Financial Advice Ombud (also known as the FAIS Ombud) where financial advisers were ordered to compensate clients for losses after advising on inappropriate investment products. All involved investments in high-risk property syndication schemes that collapsed, resulting in huge losses for investors, many of them pensioners.

1. Johann Nell Financial Services. This was an appeal against two determinations issued by the ombud after this adviser persuaded two clients to invest R107 000 and R180 000 respectively in the ill-fated Sharemax property syndication scheme.