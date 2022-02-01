Raging Bull Awards: Ninety One retains coveted trophy for SA manager of the year
For the second year in a row, Ninety One has won the coveted Raging Bull Award for the South African Manager of the Year for the overall risk-adjusted performance of its qualifying unit trust funds to the end of 2021. While its name is relatively new, Ninety One is one of South Africa’s most well-established and respected asset management companies. Under its old name, Investec Asset Management, it featured prominently in the Raging Bull Awards in the past. At the beginning of 2020 it separated from Investec Bank and became Ninety One.
The Raging Bull Awards ceremony is hosted annually by Personal Finance in partnership with data providers ProfileData and PlexCrown Fund Ratings. The event was sponsored this year by the JSE, Sanlam Investments and Melville Douglas. It recognises top performance in the unit trust industry, which has grown exponentially since the awards were launched in 1997. The ceremony, which has traditionally been a black-tie gala dinner, was a much scaled-down affair this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, taking the form of a video presentation streamed on the internet.
The runners-up for South African Manager of the Year were Mi-Plan in second place and Coronation Fund Managers in third place.
The award for Offshore Manager of the Year went to Melville Douglas, the offshore investment arm of the Standard Bank group.
Eight Raging Bull Awards and 30 Raging Bull Certificates went to individual funds in local and offshore categories.
Martin Hesse, editor of Personal Finance, says: “While past performance is not an indication of future performance, a fund manager’s track record is vitally important, particularly if you take into account consistency of performance over the longer term, a manager’s investment process and its attitude to risk.
“The aim of the awards, apart from recognising outstanding achievement in the industry, is to guide investors to unit trust funds that deliver reliable, sustainable returns without undue risk, which is in line with our ongoing aim at Personal Finance: to provide readers with credible, jargon-free information on financial services and products to better manage their day-to-day financial affairs and grow their wealth.”
For full details of the winners of awards and certificates for individual funds, for straight performance over three years and risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2020, as well as profiles of winning managers and funds, see the special Personal Finance Raging Bull Awards tabloid supplement, which will be carried in the Saturday Weekend Argus, Saturday Star, Pretoria News on Saturday, and the Saturday Independent (KwaZulu-Natal).