Raging Bull Awards: Ninety One retains coveted trophy for SA manager of the year

For the second year in a row, Ninety One has won the coveted Raging Bull Award for the South African Manager of the Year for the overall risk-adjusted performance of its qualifying unit trust funds to the end of 2021. While its name is relatively new, Ninety One is one of South Africa’s most well-established and respected asset management companies. Under its old name, Investec Asset Management, it featured prominently in the Raging Bull Awards in the past. At the beginning of 2020 it separated from Investec Bank and became Ninety One. The Raging Bull Awards ceremony is hosted annually by Personal Finance in partnership with data providers ProfileData and PlexCrown Fund Ratings. The event was sponsored this year by the JSE, Sanlam Investments and Melville Douglas. It recognises top performance in the unit trust industry, which has grown exponentially since the awards were launched in 1997. The ceremony, which has traditionally been a black-tie gala dinner, was a much scaled-down affair this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, taking the form of a video presentation streamed on the internet.

The runners-up for South African Manager of the Year were Mi-Plan in second place and Coronation Fund Managers in third place. The award for Offshore Manager of the Year went to Melville Douglas, the offshore investment arm of the Standard Bank group. Eight Raging Bull Awards and 30 Raging Bull Certificates went to individual funds in local and offshore categories.

