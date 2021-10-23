Satrix launches ETF that invests in the whole JSE

Exchange traded fund (ETF) provider Satrix has launched the first ETF on the JSE to include the full universe of large-, mid-and small-cap South African-listed companies. By tracking the FTSE/JSE All Share Index (Alsi), the Satrix Capped All Share Index (Capi) gives investors exposure to large multinational companies such as BHP Group, Richemont and the Naspers/Prosus stable, while providing broader exposure than indices such as the Top 40 Index.

Nico Katzke, head of portfolio solutions at Satrix Investments,says: “Our new Capped All Share ETF is ideal for investors seeking exposure to the JSE beyond the Top 40 listed shares. Investors looking for stability and outperformance, particularly relative to most active managers, should look closely at this ETF.”