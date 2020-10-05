Take advantage of low interest rates responsibly

The latest set of interest rate cuts effected by the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) have seen the repo rates reach their lowest in over 20 years. While cash-strapped consumers have welcomed these cuts, the Credit Ombud is cautioning consumers against extending themselves with more debt.

The decrease in interest rates has certain positive outcomes for consumers, many of whom are grappling with the economic consequences of Covid-19. These include lowered vehicle, credit, overdraft, bond and personal loan repayments, should the rate of interest on these debts have been variable.

While it may be tempting to purchase on credit because of the reduced interest rates, consumers must remain alert to these purchases being a need or a want and ultimately, coming at a cost. Consumers also need to remember that interest rates are unpredictable, and that the SARB can, and no doubt will, increase the repo rate again in the future.

The National Credit Regulator reiterates that for those whose debt now costs less to pay back, these consumers should be taking advantage of low interest rates to pay off more debt and become a step closer to financial freedom.

In the latest issue of Money Smart News, a monthly newsletter aimed at providing important information to help South Africans become better educated about their finances, the Credit Ombud offers the following tips: