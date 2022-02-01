WATCH: The Raging Bull Awards for investment performance to the end of 2021

The “Oscars” of the unit trust industry, the Raging Bull Awards, hosted by Personal Finance, is of special interest to the South Africa investment industry, but is chiefly aimed at the individual investor. The ceremony has been a key event on the investment industry calendar since its inception in 1997 by Personal Finance and its founding editor, Bruce Cameron. In essence, the Raging Bulls Awards recognise funds and managers who have proved their abilities over time. These are funds that investors can choose with confidence.

This year’s event is sponsored by the JSE, Melville Douglas and Sanlam Investments There are 30 certificates for the best funds in their categories and eight Raging Bull trophies for the top-performing funds for performance to the end of 2021. The trophies for individual funds are as follows: Four for straight performance over three years in the South African equity general, South African interest-bearing, rand-denominated global general equity and offshore global equity categories.