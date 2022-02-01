WATCH: The Raging Bull Awards for investment performance to the end of 2021
Share this article:
The “Oscars” of the unit trust industry, the Raging Bull Awards, hosted by Personal Finance, is of special interest to the South Africa investment industry, but is chiefly aimed at the individual investor.
The ceremony has been a key event on the investment industry calendar since its inception in 1997 by Personal Finance and its founding editor, Bruce Cameron. In essence, the Raging Bulls Awards recognise funds and managers who have proved their abilities over time. These are funds that investors can choose with confidence.
This year’s event is sponsored by the JSE, Melville Douglas and Sanlam Investments
There are 30 certificates for the best funds in their categories and eight Raging Bull trophies for the top-performing funds for performance to the end of 2021. The trophies for individual funds are as follows:
Four for straight performance over three years in the South African equity general, South African interest-bearing, rand-denominated global general equity and offshore global equity categories.
Four for risk-adjusted performance, as measured by the PlexCrown Ratings, in the South African general equity, South African multi-asset flexible, South African multi-asset equity and offshore global asset allocation categories.
The highlight of the presentation will be the announcement of the Offshore Manager of the Year and South African Manager of the Year awards, which recognise consistently high, risk-adjusted performance across a company’s qualifying funds.
Your host of tonight’s event is Lance Witten, editor of IOL, who will introduce Personal Finance editor Martin Hesse to announce the main awards.