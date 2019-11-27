Jeff Bezos: This is how the richest person in the world earns and spends his money









Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Jeff Bezos has a net worth estimated to be valued at $156 billion. This makes him the wealthiest person in the world, according to Business Insider. We take a look at how this mega-billionaire makes and spends his billions. Bezos is the richest person in modern history, and in fact, his wealth is so immense that according to calculations for every $88 000 (about R1.9 million) Bezos spends that is equivalent to just $1 that an average American spends. According to Insider, he plans to spend his entire fortune for the "good of humanity", but this does not mean that the IMF or UN charity oganisations will be getting his money.

So how does the wealthiest person in modern history earn his money?

If you have been living under a rock for the last 2 decades you would not know that Bezos is the founder and CEO of Amazon. He founded Amazon in 1994 and currently owns 16 percent of the company.

But Amazon is not just an online shopping portal and delivery service company, the multinational corporation has its tentacles in a vast array of spaces, that may surprise you.

These are just some of the brands that Amazon owns that may surprise you:

Alexa

Whole Foods

IMDb

Twitch

Goodreads

Audible

Pill Pack

Zappos

The purchase of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion gave Amazon an 18 percent hold on the US online grocery market.

The direction Bezos has taken in purchasing and investing in companies clearly shows that he wants to have a market share in all or most of our lifestyle decisions.

We would be remiss not to mention Amazon Web Services. The service was launched in February 2018 as a cloud computing service that is valued to be worth $17.5 billion.

HIS PROPERTIES

The richest man in the world is also one of the largest land barons in the US

Bezos has made a number of smart real estate purchases. He owns a 5.3 acre home in Medina Washington valued at $25 million and another $23 million town-house in downtown Washington DC.

He also owns a $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills and three apartments in New York, all valued at $17 million.

Bezos's largest property purchase is the 30 000 acre ranch he owns in Texas where his space exploration company Blue Origin is based.

SMART INVESTMENTS

How does he travel you may ask? Bezos owns a $65 million gulf stream jet that takes him from place to place.

In terms of philanthropy, Bezos has made contributions to fund underprivileged people through Mary's Place and the Dream US.

He seems to have eccentric passions and has funded or contributed to a number of expeditions and scientific projects. One of these projects was the mission to retrieve one of the Apollo 12 rocket engines that was at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. He later donated the engine to a US university.

He has also given $42 million in funding to the Clock of the Long Now project.

Bezos seems to love spending money through smart investment opportunities rather than splurging on jewelry and cars. He as personally invested in Google, Uber and Airbnb. It should be noted that he also spent $250 million in 2013 to purchase the Washington Post.

WATCH:

PERSONAL FINANCE