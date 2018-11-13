File picture: Pixabay

CAPE TOWN - Spectramed Medical Scheme and Resolution Health Medical Scheme will merge to form Health Squared Medical Scheme, effective from January 1 next year.

Both schemes’ members voted in overwhelming favour of the merger - independent auditors confirmed that 93% of members voted for the formation of a united scheme.

The two schemes have engaged with the Council for Medical Schemes and, with its involvement, the merger process is now subject to final approval by the council and the Competition Commission.

A press statement released this week says: “The integration of the schemes will place them in a much stronger position to negotiate better value for all members from healthcare providers and ensure long-term growth and security. The new scheme will offer 11 benefit options and boast some of the lowest premiums in the market.”

Health Squared will be administered by Agility Health, which is currently the managed care provider and administrator for both Spectramed and Resolution Health.

PERSONAL FINANCE