Life assurance company Metropolitan has partnered with the Young Entrepreneurs Foundation to teach financial literacy and entrepreneurship to high-school children from disadvantaged communities.

The Youth Entrepreneurs Foundation (YE) was originally founded by Danie Jacobs, who started his first business at the age of five, selling his watercolour paintings for 10 cents each. YE offers a programme developed by local and international professionals and utilises activities, games, simulations, videos and online applications to teach business and money lessons in a fun way. The 30-week programme comprises 15 weeks of entrepreneurship training and 15 weeks of financial literacy. It is offered to schools as an extramural option for interested students.