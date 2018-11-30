If you are in your 20s or 30s, you will probably spend more on your home that your parents did. Three times more in fact. File Image: IOL

If you are in your 20s or 30s, you will probably spend more on your home that your parents did.



This is according to new research by Lightstone Property.





The group evaluated the generational differences between home buyers in SA.





According to the property group, Millennials will spend 3.04 times more on their first home then the generation before them.





There is no doubt that inflation and the cost of living have changed over the last 20-25 years.





Lightstone said that South African’s spending power and earnings have been severely affected by various economic factors. This means that if you are thinking about purchasing your first home you might be interested to know that a first time owner will pay at least three times more for that home than the previous generation.





Michelle de Klerk, a senior property analyst for Lightstone Property said that "l ooking specifically at Generation X, a ‘first house’ is, on average, a third of the price of when you buy a house between the age of 26-35 (R388,000 vs R139,000).





“As Generation Y, a ‘first home’ is more than half the price than a house you buy between the age of 26-35.”



