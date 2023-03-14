Listen: how private debt has become a lucrative investment alternative

It is our Pension Plain episode for March, the monthly feature where we talk about everything retirement-related, whether product, platform or policy. Today’s discussion is on private debt and how it remains a growing part of pension plan portfolios, it is actually the fastest-growing asset class in the world.

To talk us through private debt as an asset class, and the potential it holds for local institutional and retail investors, we have Dino Zuccollo, head of product development and distribution at Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management , to help examine the approaches to private debt investments that can be considered by mandated money managers.