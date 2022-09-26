Personal Finance Podcast Episode 3: Pensions Plain

Welcome to the Personal Finance’s podcast show, with me content editor Ruan Jooste.

This is our third episode, since our launch at the beginning of September, and our monthly feature, covering pensions, whether product, policy or platform, and which we here at Personal Finance officially dubbed the Pension Plain episode, where we break down all the retirement reforms, paperwork forms, and red tape rig-ma-roll into digestible portions for the average joe, the man on the street and the layman like myself. South Africa uses a two-tier pension fund system. People who reach retirement must either rely on a private fund, which they contributed to themselves, or rely on the state’s Older age Grant, which is currently less than R2000 a month.

Having a private pension or paying premiums to some form of savings scheme or risk cover is not mandatory. Some funds are set up by employers, and both employers and employees make contributions, while self-employed people can make contributions to a retirement annuity or build up a cash kitty in the money markets, even the industrial bargaining councils have some kind of arrangements when they and their member’s employers meet. My guest today, is Wouter Fourie, who is a certified financial planner, and CEO of Ascor® Independent Wealth Managers, one of the first multidisciplinary practices in South Africa.

Fourie is also the co-author of the bestseller book, "The Ultimate Guide to retirement in SA", with my former colleague Bruce Cameron. A book that will see its third print run later this year, when some of the pension policies in the pipeline become official. National Treasury’s proposal to give limited access to retirement fund savings before retirement via the two-pot system has generated much interest across retirement fund members. The impact of this system will be felt in the long term as there is still much to be clarified before the system is implemented.

