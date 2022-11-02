11 easy ways you can save on petrol as prices soar yet again

Durban - Petrol prices are up, yet again, meaning getting around by car will mean more money out of your monthly budget. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that both 93 and 95 ULP and LRP increased by 51c per litre from today, November 2.

So a litre of 95 Unleaded petrol will cost R22.22 at the coast and R22.87 in the inland regions, and 93 Unleaded R22.57. Add to this the increase of food prices year-on-year, higher inflation and another increase in interest rates expected later this month, and it is easy to see how financial pressure is mounting for households. However, the experts tell us there are simple ways to bring the costs of fuel down to help you with your bottom line. Here are some of their tips:

1. During the week, consider carpooling by travelling to work with co-workers or even your partner if you work close to each other. This can save you hundreds of rands a week. 2. The Automobile Association said even though using an airconditioner in your car is more fuel efficient than driving with your windows down, it still increases fuel consumption. By using your aircon more judiciously, you can save fuel when driving. 3. Regularly check your tyre pressure and wheel alignment, as these can have an impact on fuel consumption.

4. Only have the essentials in your car to lighten your load because your car has to work harder for every kilogram it's forced to carry, said Greta Goosen, head of Customer Experience at MiWay Insurance. 5. Instead of getting stuck in traffic, save your petrol and your time by commuting to work or to any other destination outside peak traffic hours. The AA advises you to, where you can, not let your car idle for more than 30 seconds – rather switch it off. 6. Negotiate with your employer to see if you can work fewer days in the week. Gerrie van der Merwe, a former financial advisor and a lecturer at Milpark Education’s School of Financial Planning & Insurance, says an average trip of about 25km (to town and back, based on a 30 min estimated drive) could cost over R100 a day in petrol. The money that you save can be put towards savings or an emergency fund.

7. Save fuel by driving at a moderate speed when on the road. 8. Plan your day by doing all of your activities, such as shopping or seeing friends in one trip. 9. Look into purchasing an economical car that will not be heavy on petrol. Gas guzzlers are pre-the turn of the century.