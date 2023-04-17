4 tips to help you save and budget before you buy a car

Buying a car is an important financial decision that requires careful consideration before you make the final commitment, especially if you are a first-time buyer.
Whether the car is new or used, it is important that you do sufficient research, budgeting and saving before you buy the car.
Wesbank shares 4 tips to help you save for a car:
1. Set a savings target
Setting a savings target and being committed to a solid plan is important when buying a car. Using a vehicle finance calculator to calculate the monthly repayments for a car will help you decide:
- How much you need to save.
- How much you can put down as an up-front deposit to lower the repayment amount.
2. Compare prices
Do your research by shopping online on reputable sites and visiting dealerships to find the car that is best suited to both your needs and your wallet. The car you choose should depend on what you can afford without financial stress.
3. Open a savings account
You need to be careful about unexpected costs associated with owning a vehicle. Some of these costs could be changing tyres, or getting work done that is not covered by your car maintenance or service plan. Set up a separate car savings account to ensure you will be ready for any additional costs.
4. Set a budget
The monthly repayments on your car should not be the only item on your car budget.
You car budget should also make room for the following costs:
- Insurance: It is important to take out vehicle insurance. The cost of car insurance is determined by the make and model of the vehicle; age of the driver; driving experience; and how regularly the car is driven, among other factors.
- Fuel: With the ever-increasing fuel price, you will constantly need to adjust your budget.
- Vehicle maintenance or service plan: Having a service or maintenance plan can be beneficial so you won’t have to budget for the regular servicing of your car. Service intervals are specified by the manufacturer to maintain your vehicle warranty, and servicing can help maximise the resale value of your car.
- Driving licence and vehicle licence: A driving licence is valid for five years, while a vehicle licence disc is renewed every year. Not having a valid driving licence or vehicle licence disc is against the law.
