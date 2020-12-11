5 things to consider for your estate planning

As we reach the end of the year and prepare for much needed rest and relaxation it would be worthwhile to add a few estate planning considerations on your December to-do list. Pausing to consider issues that might impact you and your family in the short and long term, is important.

There are many myths associated with Estate Planning and one such myth is that its only for the wealthy. “In fact, estate planning is for everyone and people can benefit from ensuring their assets and finances are properly taken care of after their death. In addition, estate planning involves giving permission to family members or an Executor to carry out your wishes if you become incapacitated while you still alive,” said Matlhodi Leteane, Head of Operations, FNB Fiduciary.

Leteane advises on the five considerations that will help you get started and thinking on your estate planning needs and requirements:

Is your Will in place and valid?

This is a crucial start as people simply neglect or ignore the importance of having a valid Will in place. A Will is a simple document that contains all your wishes for your loved ones.

Sit down and take time to review the assets and investments that you have accumulated and decide who you would like to leave these to.

If you already have a valid Will, review and check whether your circumstances have changed. These changes need to be factored into your Will.

Do you have a Trust?