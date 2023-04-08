9 ways you can get most out of your insurance while you are on holiday

With the Easter holidays and the long weekend upon us, many people will be thinking about going on holiday. “If you’re planning a holiday or a weekend break, there are a few things you can do to get the most from your home and car insurance cover,” says Ernest North, the co-founder of Naked Insurance.

Car and home insurance tips if your are going on holiday: Home – Check whether you have insured your home building and contents for it’s current value

– Make sure that all external locks and safety doors in your home are in good condition and securely locked before you leave. – Activate your alarm and check that your that your subscription with your alarm response company is still valid. – Ensure that all of the expensive items that you are travelling with are insured for their full value by specifying them on your home contents policy.

– Switch off and even unplug appliances and devices you are not using in order to protect them when there is load shedding or other power cuts/surges. Car – Make sure your car is roadworthy by checking that your tyre tread is not worn out, your indicators as well as brake lights are working and that your brake pads are sound.

– If you are planning to visit neighbouring countries or go even further north, check if your policy covers your car outside South Africa’s borders and get a letter from your insurer that you can present at the border. – If you have added expensive accessories and extras to your car, such as a roof-rack or extra sound equipment, then you must update your policy to ensure they are covered. – Keep your insurer’s roadside emergency number on hand so that you can call for help if you have an accident or engine trouble.