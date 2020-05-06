150 000 people have been approved for payment holidays since April - FNB

FNB and WesBank have approved payment breaks on more than 500 000 credit agreements for nearly 150 000 individual and business customers since 1 April 2020.

The relief includes payment breaks and/or credit insurance assistance in excess of R4.3 billion to help customers whose finances have been affected by Covid-19.

FNB Chief Executive, Jacques Celliers says: “Our approach is to offer qualifying customers a payment break by paying installments on their behalf for a period of three months. As a result, we have structured our assistance at prime interest rates to alleviate the financial burden and give customers the flexibility to repay the facility over flexible terms. Similarly, we continue to scale our support for businesses to help them manage the immediate impact of the lockdown. We will also support businesses beyond the lockdown through the Covid-19 Loan Scheme that was recently announced by the Government.”

Chief Executive of WesBank, Chris De Kock, “We have received a significant uptake from our customers on our Covid-19 payment relief options to dull the impact of the crisis. We have provided relief to customers impacting installments to the value of R951 million. Qualifying customers have either been granted moratorium and a contract extension or if they bank with FNB, a payment break through the bank’s Covid-19 application process, both options are available to a maximum period of three months. WesBank customers can apply online and we will continue to assist them as far as possible within the respective guidelines stipulated by key industry stakeholders like BASA and SARB.”

While FNB’s payment breaks are provided to individual customers across the bank’s full credit product range, the Bank has revealed that nearly 127 000 individual customers have been offered contracts on overdraft and credit card facilities, with contracts for relief on personal loan repayments at 83 000 and home loans in excess of 33 000.