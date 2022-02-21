Bank warns against apps that allow remote access to your phone

FNB is warning consumers about the dangers of downloading remote-access apps on their mobile devices, as this exposes them to risks of fraud. According to FNB, remote access scams are on the rise as consumers are tricked into compromising the security of their information and financial credentials.

Giuseppe Virgillito, FNB Head of Digital Banking, says: “The modus operandi targets unsuspecting users, particularly seniors, by coercing them to automatically download remote software onto their devices under the pretense that it is a ‘security app’ they are installing for their protection. In some instances, remote access request may be obtained via a phone call or SMS that is designed to cause panic by offering you help to stop fraudulent transactions on your bank account. The success of this fraud requires cooperation from the user to install a remote access app, and sadly, some consumers fall for these tricks and end up compromising credentials.”.