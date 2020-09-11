Capitec clients irate over double deductions
CAPE TOWN – A number of Capitec clients woke up to a shock this morning after thousands saw that additional deductions had been done from their accounts without their consent.
According to the bank, this was due to a technical glitch.
"We are aware of a technical issue between us and another bank that has caused Capitec clients who transacted on this bank’s card machines to be double deducted. Our IT team is working to rectify the issue. The transactions will be reversed within the next 24 hours."
The bank is in the process of trying to establish how a retailer using another bank managed to deduct transactions from Capitec account holders twice.
Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal, and cardholders would be reimbursed within 24 hours.
"This transaction process, something went wrong technically. That bank requested the money two times. Some clients will see on their account a double deduction. Our IT team and that other bank's IT team are working together to resolve this as quickly as possible."
Capitec said that they will SMS the affected clients directly.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
IRATE CUSTOMERS
