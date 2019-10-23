FNB is opening its banking app for all consumers in South Africa to experience and engage with, to encourage and empower them to manage their money better. Photo: File

FNB is opening its banking app for all consumers in South Africa to experience and engage with, to encourage and empower them to manage their money better. Through FNB's campaign AppVenture, all customers regardless of who they currently bank with, will have the opportunity to explore and experience the benefits and features of the FNB app.

Non-FNB customers can stand a chance to win one of two R1 million individual grand prizes, by simply downloading the FNB app and making use of a digital account with no monthly fees to experience the various features of the App. Existing FNB customers are similarly encouraged to experience the breadth of the banks technology by participating in AppVenture, and can do so by performing their day-to-day banking via the App, or using some of the unique features that the FNB app has to offer its customers.

"We are delighted to offer all South Africans the opportunity to experience the benefits of managing their money using our app. While FNB offers several interfaces to consumers, we find that our app is a convenient, safe and cost-effective way for customers to manage their day-to-day banking needs. We are also using this opportunity to help consumers with their savings journey by contributing to the savings goals of those who use our app over this period," said Raj Makanjee, Chief Executive of FNB Retail.

FNB encourages participants to make use of functionality such as nav» Money which helps customers set and track Savings Goals. Consumers can choose a goal to save for, get a recommended personalised savings solution with the ability to track progress on savings. Users can also track their credit status and get insightful tips on how to manage and improve their credit score.