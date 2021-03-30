Nedbank launches YouthX, a new platform to unlock youth potential

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

NEDBANK has launched YouthX, a platform designed to enable youth to realise their potential by giving them access to resources and inspiration. According to Statistics SA, 63 percent of youth under the age of 26 are unemployed, and the Covid-19 pandemic was expected to worsen the situation. Through the YouthX platform, Nedbank has committed to tackling this issue. The bank has also partnered with some of South Africa’s young change-makers to provide guidance and industry expertise. “YouthX is really for us to demonstrate our commitment to South Africa’s youth, especially in the current environment where the global pandemic has further strained access to resources,” said Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank. YouthX has several components. The first is six prominent change-makers, who are young people below the age of 35 who have been successful in their respective industries and are on their way to becoming the next generation of industry leaders.

The six categories represented are: business and finance, sports and wellness, fashion and beauty, arts and entertainment, technology and innovation, and social good and sustainability.

“As a brand, we believe that the change-makers embody the values and behaviours to inspire the next generation of change-makers. We believe in the spirit of collaboration, but more importantly that young people should get the opportunity to lead and support each other through their passions,” said Nobanda.

The other components of YouthX include:

YOUTHX LIVE - a series of virtual events to learn from change-makers and industry experts; a web-based app that will give them access to valuable, exclusive content.

YOUTHX AWARDS to reward young people for brilliant businesses or ideas with unmatched prizes up to the value of R2.2 million.

YOUTHX SUMMIT – a festival and networking opportunity to close the year.

“Nedbank is committed to the development of the youth and ensuring that we provide resources, finance and otherwise, for the betterment of the country at large,” said Mutsa Chironga, Nedbank’s managing executive of consumer banking.

YouthX is accessible online at www.unlocked.me/potential.

The YouthX website is live with information on all YouthX categories. The YouthX Live events start in April with the launch of the YouthX webinar platform, and the summit is set to close the year’s events in September.

PERSONAL FINANCE