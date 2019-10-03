When the app was launched, it used client's bank's transactional SMSes to detect every swipe of their debit, credit or cheque card. It used this data to round up the purchase value to the nearest R10 and collected the spare change, which was invested in a tax-free savings account, said Glenn Grimley, chief specialist: ecosystem products at Liberty.
Changes to Google’s global privacy policy have prevented the app from being able to detect SMSes, which resulted in changes being made to the way the app determines how much money customers choose to invest.
Grimley said: “In addition to adhering to South African legislative privacy rules and Google’s new privacy policies, we paid close attention to feedback from Stash customers.”
The features of Stash include: