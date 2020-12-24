Take a look at Nedbank’s USSD home-loan calculator

The new USSD home loan affordability calculator by Nedbank will see consumers in the entry level market benefit from the low interest environment, making property investment and ownership a reality.

“An initial study conducted on consumers in the LSM group of 1 to 5, found that most respondents didn’t believe that owning a home was within their reach,” says Bruno Ching’andu, Head of Customer Strategy at Nedbank Home Loans. “What we found is that they are either inadequately informed, or uncomfortable to use mobile apps which require data, where affordability tools usually reside,” he says.

The USSD Home Loan affordability calculator leverages the simplicity of mobile text code strings, like those used for loading prepaid data, airtime or electricity. The use of this fundamental technology forgoes the need to install an app or go online, removing any barriers associated with technology.

To access the mobile affordability calculator, the user dials *120*001*123# and waits for prompts.

In a few easy steps, the applicant is requested for their monthly income and expenses, in response the applicant receives an indication of the maximum amount they qualify for and can afford based on the correctness of the information provided.