With all the disruptions caused by the widespread civil unrest across our country, many banks have been forced to close their branches and Cash in Transit services have been suspended impacting ATMs nationally. From a banking perspective there has never been a better time to switch to online banking. Online banking offers peace of mind, convenience and time efficiency.

Certainly if the Coronavirus pandemic and recent events have taught us anything it is that if we can embrace change, we can adapt more easily. It gives us greater flexibility and a sense of control in the midst of chaos.