This bank is ranked number 1 in customer satisfaction

In the 2019 South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) report, African Bank was rated number one in customer satisfaction, outshining all other banks.

The South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) is an independent report that details which South African banks have the most satisfied customers. Scores are calculated based on brands exceeding, or falling short of customer expectations, as well as the customers’ idea of the ideal product. The 2019 report surveyed 13 099 randomly selected bank customers across various segments.

Basani Maluleke, African Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, said “we have worked extremely hard over the last 12 months to improve all aspects of our engagement with customers and being placed first is testimony to the commitment of our people to customer service and the growing trust and confidence shown in the Bank by South African consumers,” says Maluleke.

“This is only the third year we have participated in the SA-csi survey and to have leaped from fourth place in 2018, to first place in 2019, is a source of great pride. We also achieved first place in two of the channel category placements, namely the Customer Service Call Centre channel and the Branch channel. In the product category, we came first in the Savings and Investment category, leading in customer expectations and perceived quality. African Bank has consistently offered the best investment interest rates in South Africa. It is especially pleasing to see we also ranked well on other aspects like clarity of conditions and peace of mind.”

Within the dynamically changing financial sector, the ability to manage customers’ expectations and handle queries has become a real differentiator. African Bank continued to receive the lowest number of complaints (8%) when compared to other financial industry brands. “We beat the world-class benchmark of a maximum of 10% customer complaints and achieved first position in the Treating Customers Fairly category,” said Maluleke.