Budget spending: Weekend Easter activities in Johannesburg and Cape Town for under R250

Easter is here and with rising costs in petrol and food it is only natural that people would be looking for cost effective activities that they can do over the long weekend. Here are some activities to do this Easter weekend for under R250.

Johannesburg Montecasino Bird Gardens Take in the beautiful scenery and the nature trails that the Montecasino Bird Gardens. While embarking on a colourful journey through the gardens, visitors can see birds of all kinds–, a joy for all ages.

The entry price is R90 an adult, excluding pensioners, who gain entry with a discounted fee of R62. Children under 11 years also pay R62. Croc City Crocodile and Reptile Park A lover of animals? Have younger kids in your household? If you answered yes then you should visit the Croc City Crocodile and Reptile Park for a great experience.

Entry fees vary. Adults pay R100, pensioners R90, and children R70 to gain entrance to the park. Cape Town Zip Zap Dome

Have a great laugh at the Zip Zap Dome, a circus that offers entertainment for all ages and is sure to uplift your mood. Each ticket costs R150. Two Oceans Aquarium Visit the aquarium with family and friends at the V&A Waterfront. You can expect to see creatures of all sizes from crabs to penguins and sharks.

