Organise your savings for financial success

DIVIDING your savings into two separate categories – each with its own purpose – can provide clarity and boost your progress towards achieving your financial goals. When it comes to saving money, having a clear strategy in place can make all the difference.

“The most effective tool for prudent financial management is budgeting,” says Pat Magadla, the senior business development manager of Old Mutual Investment Group. “A budget helps us to plan for our mortgage or rent, our car instalments, school fees, food, petrol, insurance and so on. “But there are some things that one cannot anticipate, loosely termed your ‘emergency needs’. These could be medical expenses from an illness or accident, car repairs or a large home appliance that breaks and needs replacing. Your fridge stops working, the geyser bursts or the motor for your gate breaks down. You spill coffee on your laptop.

“You need to replace these. So you also need to plan for this by setting aside money each month in an emergency fund.” Perhaps most important of all, your emergency fund is a critical safety net in the event that you find yourself unemployed or your business closes. It is advisable to have enough money to cover at least three to six months’ living expenses saved in an emergency fund in the event of unemployment, to tide you over until you begin to earn an income again.

Unanticipated expenses aren’t the only ones that might not fit into your monthly budget, though, which is why Magadla also advocates something called a “sinking fund”. “This is for expenses that are not paid monthly, but which you know are coming. For example, a holiday or home renovation that you are planning. Perhaps you want to install solar panels on your roof, update your kids’ wardrobe as the seasons change or they outgrow their clothes or replace your car tyres next year.” The separation of sinking and emergency funds – which are separate from your current account – can offer several advantages.