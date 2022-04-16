Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Digital adoption on the rise for major banks in the country – FSCA report

For more than a decade, the strategic focus of South Africa’s largest banks has been digitisation and customer self-service, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) Financial Sector Outlook Study. Picture: Freepik

For more than a decade, the strategic focus of South Africa’s largest banks has been digitisation and customer self-service, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) Financial Sector Outlook Study. Picture: Freepik

Published 40m ago

Share

For more than a decade, the strategic focus of South Africa’s largest banks has been digitisation and customer self-service, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) Financial Sector Outlook Study.

The report showed that the banking sphere in the country is undergoing a transformation as transactions are performed via digital channels such as online platforms and banking apps.

Story continues below Advertisment

These changes were brought on by:

  • An increase in competition from newly launched digital banks like Discovery Bank and TymeBank
  • Technology-enabled start-ups
  • A growing number of retailers offering financial services
  • Credit products
  • Lower banking fees
  • The introduction of varying models of distribution, and
  • Innovative value propositions for customers

The change also stems from developed payment options by banks as well as the implementation of next-generation ATMs as a strategy to decrease consumers’ branch dependency.

“The Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated the rate at which businesses and consumers adopted technology for transactions, particularly in the payments space where many customers preferred to transact with card over cash; and tap-and-go card transactions increased significantly.”

More on this

However, the move to digital banking practices may pose a risk to customers.

The report said that there are increased risks in regards to digital banking due to a rise of cybercrime in the banking industry of South Africa in the past few years.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a rise in technical vulnerabilities related to network security and the uptake of digital banking channels by individuals as they were limited in their ability to visit a physical branch.

Story continues below Advertisment

Here are some tips to prevent bank fraud:

  • Don’t click on emails from an unknown email address
  • Avoid filling in personal information on suspicious sites
  • Keep the details of your online banking username and password safe
  • Use a two factor authentication system to access your online banking account
  • If you notice suspicious activity on your banking channels, inform your bank immediately

IOL Wealth

Related Topics:

FinanceMoney MattersRetailCovid-19pandemic

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello