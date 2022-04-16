Digital adoption on the rise for major banks in the country – FSCA report

For more than a decade, the strategic focus of South Africa’s largest banks has been digitisation and customer self-service, according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) Financial Sector Outlook Study. The report showed that the banking sphere in the country is undergoing a transformation as transactions are performed via digital channels such as online platforms and banking apps.

These changes were brought on by: An increase in competition from newly launched digital banks like Discovery Bank and TymeBank

Technology-enabled start-ups

A growing number of retailers offering financial services

Credit products

Lower banking fees

The introduction of varying models of distribution, and

Innovative value propositions for customers The change also stems from developed payment options by banks as well as the implementation of next-generation ATMs as a strategy to decrease consumers’ branch dependency. “The Covid-19 pandemic further accelerated the rate at which businesses and consumers adopted technology for transactions, particularly in the payments space where many customers preferred to transact with card over cash; and tap-and-go card transactions increased significantly.”

However, the move to digital banking practices may pose a risk to customers. The report said that there are increased risks in regards to digital banking due to a rise of cybercrime in the banking industry of South Africa in the past few years. The Covid-19 pandemic saw a rise in technical vulnerabilities related to network security and the uptake of digital banking channels by individuals as they were limited in their ability to visit a physical branch.

