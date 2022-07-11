Don’t let the ‘Big Four’ eat your income: here are 6 ways to manage your money

Household budgets are feeling the pain as these costs bite into the income of people across the country.

South African consumers are being impacted by the rising costs of the “Big Four”, commonly known to consumers as fuel and transport, electricity, food, and interest rates.

Consumer inflation is also sitting at its highest point in five years (6.5%) and it seems that further interest rate increases are on the cards over the next few months.

John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual said, “There is no doubt that most of us have financial nightmares as we see the prices of things going up, and our spending budget getting smaller. The recent announcement that bread, maize meal, and baking flour could increase by up to 20% by year-end just adds more stress.”

However, Old Mutual research has shown that South Africans have developed some resilience and learnt some hard financial lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, including managing money and budgeting.