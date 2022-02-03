Finals of FSCA’s Financial Literacy Speech Competition – university bursaries up for grabs

The FSCA has been hosting this competition since 2016, where Grade 11 learners from non-fee-paying schools are encouraged to be more financially literate by researching and delivering a five-minute speech on selected financial literacy topics. Funded by the Financial Services Consumer Education Foundation (FSCEF), the competition offers individual prizes and up to R500 000 in tertiary bursaries.

After disruptions to the 2020 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to a one year hiatus, the competition was resumed using digital, interactive platforms. This means all four phases from school, district, then provincial and now the national finals are all conducted virtually. During first round, the videos of the winning speech per school were uploaded to a dedicated platform for adjudication onto the district level. Similarly, the winning videos at each district were adjudicated virtually by a panel consisting of the FSCA, the Provincial Education Departments, the National Credit Regulator, the Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa and the FSCEF Trustees.

It’s now down to the nine provincial winners (each having already secured R30 000 in investment prizes) who, on Friday February 4, will vie for the final three spots where a further R30 000, R15 000 and R7 500 investment prizes await the winner and runners-up. The top three finalists will each win a full bursary, totalling about R500 000, to study at any public South African university of their choice. Watch a live stream of the finals tomorrow, Friday February 3, at 9am on the Zoom link here and join the conversations on the FSCA’s social media platforms here.